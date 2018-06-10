Carissa Cupido doing great things as new girl in town

Like a southerly gale force wind from Cape Town, Carissa Cupido has swept into Johannesburg.

She is behind the mic on YFM and doing great things for herself and the station with her refreshing approach.

The sassy lass from Strandfontein, near Mitchells Plein, says her life has not always been this hectic. She was a mousy, sheltered kid who interacted with only the neighbours and spent most of her time indoors.

She was bound to be a bit of an outcast because she went to model C schools and didn't have the local accent. She says her view of the world was also different to the other children's.

Cooped up in her little world, radio became a conduit to feel okay, an escapism from the clutches of her "super Christian" mother who wouldn't let her listen to secular music.

Stolen moments sneaking in a listen on KFM and hearing what was regarded as "devil music" on Nicole Fox's show set her soul on fire.

Fate landed her at CCFM Christian radio where she did some job shadowing and immediately felt at home and knew that when she got to University of Cape Town to study English, media and anthropology she would wind up on campus radio - and that came to pass. "I was my most true self on radio and made friends. I started off as a newsreader, I was the bearer of bad news and I didn't like that, I wanted to be a joy bringer.