Self-help books for your 30's

Even though Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad is still on the charts as one of the most successful self-help bestsellers out there, the world has changed. His top 10 rules for success will most probably still be the go-to-guide for how to get rich and stay that way, however, our lives are so full and busy, with everything being of the most urgent priority. our best lives is no longer just about money, it is surviving our online and offline lives that are so different from what our parents experienced in their 20s. Perhaps every generation experiences the disappointment of adulting and the work that it entails, but for us now the struggle is no longer black and white: it’s now about how to medicate. Here are a few newish guides out there that might just help a bit.