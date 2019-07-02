Aaron Motsoaledi leads by example

Kudos to minister Aaron Motsoaledi for helping a flight passenger who had a nosebleed. Medicine has always been "Tswi's" first love and this humble giant is the only cabinet member I know whose family uses public health facilities. - Anonymous

Freedom to terminate services

We lived under the cruel apartheid regime and our hopes were raised by the people who promised to free us only to discover later that their mission was termination of services and state capture. - Anonymous

Kudos to Rand Water

Kudos to Rand Water for keeping their promise to have no water disruptions when they carried out repairs within stipulated time. That's professional and ethical business conduct by the utility. - Nthabiseng

Why give 30% for nothing?

I understand that if an overseas investor wants to invests in SA they must give a South African who has contributed nothing 30% shares. Who will come to this country to give someone who has contributed no cent 30%? - Chopo

How long do we have to wait?

My question to the Gauteng premier David Makhura is: how many more years should people who applied for housing since 1996 continue waiting for allocation to be done, sir? - Norman Matsebula