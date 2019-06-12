Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo in nasty feud over gate

Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo's nasty fight with her neighbour over a gate at her home of 12 years has ended in court.

Mholo appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court yesterday over an interim protection order taken against her by her residence's body corporate chairperson Ronald Williams.

The case was postponed to August 22 so Mholo can seek legal representation.

According to the mother of two girls, her battle with the body corporate is over an about 10m-long gate she shared with Williams.

"When I come back late at night from performing, I have to push this thing. Even during rainy days. Sometimes I will even ask the kids to come push it so I can get inside," Mholo said.

Among the harassment claims made against Mholo includes her asking the EFF to intervene in the matter.

Although she claimed to have never mentioned Williams by name, she admitted to Sowetan to taking to social media to air her grievance on the matter.

In one of her tweets in March addressed to Gauteng premier David Makhura and police minister Bheki Cele, she wrote: "I need protection from my neighbours urgently. Body corporate issues are affecting both me and my kids.

"I'm dealing with a brother and sister from foreign countries and scared for my life. Security is not beefed up in my complex. Please assist ASAP."