Everything you need to know about Durban July 'shutdown' threats

Despite reassurances from organisers that SA's most prestigious horse race, the Vodacom Durban July will, go ahead as planned, trade union Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) has threatened to protest at and "shut down" the event.

Why are they protesting?

The trade union accused Phumelela Gaming, which it says controls the event, of retrenching about 500 workers.

Apsa members will strike

Apsa's spokesperson BB Senokoane told TimesLIVE that despite claims that the event would go ahead without a hitch, it was left with no option but to declare that the Durban July will not take place this year should the company continue with the retrenchments.

Senokoane said no members of the union will be working on the day of the event, adding that they have "enough muscles" to strike.