200 more Esidimeni families demand payment

However, Moseneke's judgment also made provision for people who did not attend the hearings but were affected by the Marathon Project.

One aggrieved family member, Mpho Padi, said about 200 families were informed that their awards would be paid out yesterday.

Padi said they were shocked to hear the government would no longer make the payments on December 10 as agreed.

Padi said they approached ANC head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa after Makhura failed to assist them despite numerous meetings.

"Comrade Zizi promised the Life Esidimeni victims who are grieving that this week we will get the answers we need from the premier who failed to address our issues," Padi said.

Salome Molope, whose mother Rebecca Molope, 55, was moved during the Marathon Project but survived the ordeal, said they felt disappointed by the government.

Molope said they were only told two days before that the payments would not come through.

"We were told that government does not have money to pay us.