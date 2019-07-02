Makhura to fund kasi backrooms

Township homeowners in Gauteng will be financially assisted to upgrade and build backrooms to make available for rentals on their yards.

The announcement was made by Gauteng premier David Makhura in his state of the provincial address yesterday where he said the number of people living in backrooms has almost doubled in 15 years.

Makhura said the number grew from 13% in 2001 to 24% in 2016.

Homeowners in the townships are rapidly upgrading their properties for the rental market. Their target market is mostly people arriving from SA's rural areas and foreign nationals working in the cities.

Township lodging has proved an affordable to flats in town and suburbs

"The township real estate market is a fast-growing hidden component of the township economy that has enormous potential to empower people and it requires policy support. This is the potential to increase the asset base of township residents," said Makhura.