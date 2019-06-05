Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba claimed on Wednesday that a Gauteng government official unlawfully accessed city of Johannesburg offices containing files on the Alexandra renewal project (ARP).

Mashaba did not name the official‚ but a statement issued by his office said the city's group forensics and investigation services unit had established that a file containing documents pertaining to the project was missing from the locked offices.

"Our forensics unit is in possession of a recorded interview with this Gauteng provincial government official in which he confirms that he procured a key for these locked offices. In the recording‚ the official also confirms having accessed these offices‚" the statement said.

Mashaba said the disappearance of the documents came at a time when the city had launched a full-scale forensic investigation into the project.

He said the municipality could confirm that evidence was now missing.