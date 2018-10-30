Slight overnight rains did little to stop a raging wildfire near George in the Southern Cape‚ which has claimed eight lives.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said early on Tuesday that two women had perished in the blaze‚ along with six children – all under the age of 12 – at Farleigh near Karatara. A newborn baby was among the dead.

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to fight the fire‚ which is being fanned by strong winds.

By Monday evening‚ seven people had died in the blaze. It was initially reported that four people – a baby‚ two toddlers and an adult – had died in the wildfires. But as the fires continued on into Monday night‚ authorities said that three other people had died in the same area.Western Cape provincial disaster management services head Colin Deiner told HeraldLIVE.

“They [victims] were trapped in Farleigh‚ a small settlement in the mountains between George and Knysna. That’s where we found the bodies.”

Deiner said the fires had burnt about 16‚600ha hectares and had forced a precautionary evacuation of three suburbs‚ housing more than 1‚500 people. Residents living on the outskirts of George were evacuated as a precautionary measure.