Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay
A wildfire fanned by strong winds destroyed at least two homes in Mossel Bay in the southern Cape on Monday.
"Mossel Bay municipality can confirm that two houses have been destroyed by the veld fire raging out of control at Hartenbos Heuwels in Mossel Bay," the municipality said.
One firefighter was injured.
Neighbouring municipalities were asked to help contain the inferno.
"Firefighters from Mossel Bay are working hard to get the fire under control," the municipality added.
#MosselBayFire— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 21, 2019
Video footage of our AT 802 fixed wing air tractor bomber water bombing the Hartenbos Heuwels fire near the residential area.
? Mossel Bay Advertiser#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #RestoringDignity #WOF_WC #Fire #Wildfire #WOFAviation pic.twitter.com/Cx4JsnW9wx
"The crew is assisted by George municipality and Garden Route district municipality as well as aerial support and assistance from Working on Fire and Mossel Bay Helicopters. Our heartfelt thanks go to all involved."
The municipality said the fire was being fanned by strong winds but there had not been any call for evacuations.
A video by Mandy Black shows a @wo_fire helicopter bombing the #HartenbosFire. At the end of the video a woman can be seen falling down to her knees while crying #MosselBayFire #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/EjuJtJyJQF— Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) January 21, 2019
"Learners from the Sonkskyvallei, near where the fire is raging, are being accommodated at the Hartensbos Primary School's aftercare centre for safety reasons. The R328 between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn is closed to traffic," the municipality said.
In an update on Monday afternoon authorities said the blaze had been contained and that mopping up operations were under way.