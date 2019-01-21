Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay

A wildfire fanned by strong winds destroyed at least two homes in Mossel Bay in the southern Cape on Monday.

"Mossel Bay municipality can confirm that two houses have been destroyed by the veld fire raging out of control at Hartenbos Heuwels in Mossel Bay," the municipality said.

One firefighter was injured.

Neighbouring municipalities were asked to help contain the inferno.

"Firefighters from Mossel Bay are working hard to get the fire under control," the municipality added.