Firefighter hurt as raging wildfire destroys two homes in Mossel Bay

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE - 21 January 2019 - 17:31
A wildfire in Mossel Bay had been contained by Monday afternoon, but not before at least two homes were destroyed.
Image: Supplied by Firstcare Wild Fire Services

A wildfire fanned by strong winds destroyed at least two homes in Mossel Bay in the southern Cape on Monday.

"Mossel Bay municipality can confirm that two houses have been destroyed by the veld fire raging out of control at Hartenbos Heuwels in Mossel Bay," the municipality said.

One firefighter was injured.

Neighbouring municipalities were asked to help contain the inferno.

"Firefighters from Mossel Bay are working hard to get the fire under control," the municipality added.

"The crew is assisted by George municipality and Garden Route district municipality as well as aerial support and assistance from Working on Fire and Mossel Bay Helicopters. Our heartfelt thanks go to all involved."

The municipality said the fire was being fanned by strong winds but there had not been any call for evacuations.

"Learners from the Sonkskyvallei, near where the fire is raging, are being accommodated at the Hartensbos Primary School's aftercare centre for safety reasons. The R328 between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn is closed to traffic," the municipality said.

In an update on Monday afternoon authorities said the blaze had been contained and that mopping up operations were under way.

