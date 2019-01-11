'Ten houses destroyed' as three fires spark mass evacuations in Overberg
Suburbs were evacuated in the Overberg region of the Western Cape on Friday as three large fires damaged several houses and threatened scores more.
One report said 10 houses had been destroyed in Franskraal, near Gansbaai, as 60km/h winds gusting up to 94km/h fuelled flames that towered over buildings.
Overstrand municipality’s chief fire officer, Lester Smith, confirmed that homes had been gutted in Franskraal and Betty’s Bay.
Franskraal fires, 10 homes consumed already, Hermanus on Alert as well#1Second pic.twitter.com/CANyY4i2HF— 1Second (@1SecondLater) January 11, 2019
"We have three fires currently," said Smith. "In some of the areas there was damage to property. A full assessment will be done then we will confirm how much damage has been caused.
"The main objective at the moment is that we put out the fire. But we can confirm that there was property damage in Franskraal and in Betty’s Bay.”
Smith said residents had been evacuated in a number of areas, including the Hermanus suburbs of Hermanus Heights, Fernkloof and Eastcliff, as the fire came too close to the properties.
Massive fire close to Hermanus Shul#SouthAfrica: All Sifrei Toros were removed from #CapeTown Shul, along with all other Sefarim; No injuries reported and no damage to the property yet; Fire is around 650 ft. away but of massive proportionhttps://t.co/b9RqXqf618 pic.twitter.com/gddFIdZDg3— Z9 (@Z9Network) January 11, 2019
In an emergency message to residents, the municipality said: "Due to Franskraal wildfire being out of control and spreading fast, the manager of fire and disaster management has issued an immediate evacuation order for Franskraal area. This message is for your safety, you are to immediately evacuate your home."
A similar evacuation order was issued for the Hemel en Aarde Valley near Hermanus and residents of the Hemel en Aarde Estate were put on standby to evacuate.
The fires in Hermanus are crazy. Thanks to @MrCageCat for the visuals.— free wheelin' (@whelanism) January 11, 2019
Stay safe, folks. pic.twitter.com/HHpe5VHZ4k
A 6pm statement from the joint operations centre set up by Overstrand Municipality and Hermanus Community Policing Forum said some areas were experiencing power cuts.
"In the Franskraal area, the fire is currently out of control and fire management has ordered an evacuation of all residents," said the update.
"In the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, wedding venue Bone Dea and Camphill farm community and school, have been evacuated.
"In Hermanus, the fire is now coming down the mountain towards the back of cemetery. Some residents of Hermanus Heights, Fernkloof and Eastcliff have already been asked to evacuate.
"The following halls are available for use by those who have been evacuated: Grobbelaar Hall, Moffat Hall in Mount Pleasant, Gansbaai Tourism Hall, Sandbaai Hall and Crassula Hall, Betty’s Bay."
Huge fires in Hermanus and Franskraal latter out of control pic.twitter.com/MHlrdih1It— Andrea Naude (@AndreaNaude1) January 11, 2019
Raging fires in Franskraal Western Cape ... people are being evacuated. High winds not helping pic.twitter.com/AnZohUUbYP— Vanessa Tedder (@Govender_V) January 11, 2019
Devastating fire in the #hemelenaardevalley which has now spread to Hermanus!! Praying for rain. #communityworkingtogether pic.twitter.com/mjKRK1u9XG— Bouchard Finlayson (@BouchFinlayson) January 11, 2019
Rain just started in Hermanus! May it rain very hard!!! #hermanus— Frieda Lloyd (@friedalloyd) January 11, 2019