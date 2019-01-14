Overberg wildfires: Some active lines, but residential areas safe for now

Firefighting operations were continuing in areas around Hermanus and Franskraal at the edge of the Gansbaai area, but no immediate risk to residential areas was foreseen, the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association said.

In an update issued at 7pm Sunday, the organisation said the Betty’s Bay fire had been contained, although monitoring continued. Saturday’s flare-ups at Oudebosch/Bailey’s had been mopped up. Betty’s Bay and surrounding areas were still without water and electricity, with no clarity on when the basic services would be restored. Water tanks were, however, operational.

The FPA said “the Hemel-en-Aarde/Karwyderskraal, now referred to as the Hermanus fire, still has some active lines and requires active fire-fighting. Successes have been achieved and major damage averted.

“The Franskraal fire has one remaining active fire line with several fragile contained lines. Direct attack and mop-up operations are ongoing.”