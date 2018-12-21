Firefighters sweat to contain wildfire in Paarl

The Winelands Fire Protection Association said the fire started at about 5.30pm on Paarl mountain.

“Due to strong south easterly winds the fire spread rapidly [in a] northerly direction towards Rheebokskloof. Aerial support was activated earlier to try and stop the head of the fire but to no avail‚” the association said in an update posted on Facebook.

“Ground teams were deployed on the active fire lines to do mopping up at the base of the fire while firefighting vehicles from Drakenstein municipality and Cape Winelands are trying to contain it.”