New Black Leopards coach Lionel Soccoia has had something of a journeyman career around the African continent‚ but has enjoyed notable success in previous roles and has experience of continental football.

The Frenchman was announced as the new coach of Lidoda Duvha this week‚ taking over from Englishman Dylan Kerr‚ and will be assisted by former Kaizer Chiefs number two Patrick Mabedi.

In a surprise move‚ Leopards also announced that the well travelled Professor Ngubane will be acting as team manager in the coming season.

Soccoia began his career with French lower league side ROS Menton‚ where he coached between 2004 and 2009‚ before he became head coach and technical director of Benin second-tier side CIFAS de Djeffa‚ guiding them to the top-flight.

He took the side to fourth before the Benin league was abandoned due to a number of disputes between clubs and the country’s football association.