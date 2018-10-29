Southern Cape mountains closed due to raging wildfire

“It is very unsafe for members of the public to be in the area. The obvious fire and smoke hazard can be life-threatening to any recreational outdoor user‚” said the safety alert.

“The area must be clear of all civilians to allow the firefighters to concentrate on their job‚ which also includes starting secondary fires for the purpose of backburning. Being caught between two or more fire fronts will be a serious concern for the Wildfire Incident Commanders.

“The roads have to be free for the emergency vehicles to use. It may happen that burning or burnt trees will be falling across roads. Firefighting aircraft are operating in the area as well.”