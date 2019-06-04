SA’s economy contracted by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019‚ the worst drop since the same period in 2009‚ in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The manufacturing sector contributed most to the contraction‚ falling 8.8% quarter on quarter‚ statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said on Tuesday.

However‚ activity fell in almost every sector of the economy.

The rand‚ which was at R14.46/$ immediately before the announcement‚ fell to R14.61 within minutes‚ a decline of over 1% on the day. On the JSE‚ banks fell sharply. Standard Bank was 3.9% down‚ Rand Merchant Investment Holdings and Absa fell 3.4%‚ and FirstRand 3.2%.

SA’s GDP growth in the first quarter was 0% year on year‚ far worse than anticipated.

The consensus according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics was for SA’s GDP to contract 1.7% quarter on quarter‚ but grow 0.7% year on year.

The plunge wiped R56bn off SA’s nominal GDP‚ putting it at R1.2-trillion at the end of March.

“This is the biggest decline in about a decade‚ or since the [2008] financial crisis‚” Maluleke said.

SA’s mining industry contracted 10.8% from the last three months of 2018‚ while final household consumption expenditure fell 0.8%.