Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge

Judge Frank Kroon, the former chairperson of the Sars advisory board who declared the receiver’s Illicit Economy Unit – infamously known as the Rogue Unit – unlawful, has personally apologised to the unit’s former members and their families.

The Rogue Unit narrative was used by disgraced former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to purge the organisation of senior executives when he took over in late 2014.

Times Select has learnt the apology is tied to ex-Sars investigator Johann van Loggerenberg’s withdrawal of his complaint against Kroon.