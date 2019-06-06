WATCH | 'Decisively tackling unemployment' - six ways the ANC plans to create jobs

With the focus on the unemployment crisis, here are six ways the ANC plans to create jobs:

Spatial apartheid

"The ANC will strive to undermine apartheid spatial planning as part of the national effort to ensure the integration of communities. The ANC must embark on a programme of building new cities which will have places of settlement closer to work and other social amenities."

Magashula was referring to the distance working-class employees have to travel every day between home and work.

Economy that does not sleep

"We will get the government to declare a three-shift economy to increase the prospect of employment, especially among young people. Working together with labour and business, a three-shift system will result into an economy that does not sleep."