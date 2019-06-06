Alexandra residents are to blame

People who build structures on the banks of Jukskei river in Alexandra must not blame government when these structures are demolished. People who used to live on the banks of Jukskei were given RDPs in Bramfischerville.

Then some other people thought it wise to move into this dangerous place, thinking they will also be given houses. Then came some politicians who encouraged them to build shacks in these dangerous places. Should government carry the blame? - Mr B, Diepkloof

You voted ANC, live with it

It's only a month since elections. Already, people are complaining about the ANC. You voted for it so live with it. - Bongani, Mogale City

Cosas, ANCYL being used again

By the look of things, someone is busy mobilising Cosas and the ANC Youth League in pursuance of his political agenda because these political formations are usually used for this purpose. Watch this space! - Chopo

Leave the Reserve Bank alone

Listening to SAFM, I was perplexed to realise that some ANC members want to fiddle with the Reserve Bank. Are these people not satisfied how the ANC has messed up with the economy? Must we be like Zimbabwe? - Mokolobetsi

Bafana idle, thanks to Baxter

Bafana are bored because Baxter has no clue what to do. - Seputla