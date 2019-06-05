Former human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo has resigned as a member of parliament.

Mfeketo is one of 14 former ministers that President Cyril Ramaphosa snubbed when he appointed his new cabinet last week. She was sworn in as an MP last month by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and would have been a backbencher had she stayed on in parliament.

In her resignation letter‚ dated May 31‚ addressed to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and in which she tendered her resignation with immediate effect‚ Mfeketo thanks the ANC for the opportunity to serve as a public representative.

Mfeketo told SowetanLIVE in a phone interview that she will be focusing on community work as well as working with local NGOs‚ on top of her work as an ANC national executive committee member.