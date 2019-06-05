Mboweni rubbishes Magashule's 'reckless statements' on Reserve Bank

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has again rubbished a statement by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule that the mandate of the Reserve Bank is to be "expanded", saying this was not under discussion.

Mboweni said it was "painful" to see people making "reckless statements".

"Nobody is talking about changing the mandate of the Reserve Bank. This is clearly stipulated in the constitution. I don't understand why the obsession about the central bank all the time," Mboweni said. "Why say things that destabilise the market?"

Mboweni was speaking at Constitutional Hill at the launch of new commemorative coins by the Bank to mark the country's 25th year of democracy.