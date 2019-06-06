Alex evictions prove that politicians only value citizens for their vote

For the past 25 years, South Africans have been waiting for a "better life for all".

This better life was supposed to come through the democratic breakthrough that was championed by our forefathers. But things seem to be going in the opposite direction.

The people who are responsible for these setbacks are the very leaders that we have elected to serve and move us forward, not to enrich themselves.

In 2016, the people of Johannesburg elected the DA to lead them through a political pact with the EFF. As a result of this, Herman Mashaba was elected as the mayor of the City of Joburg.