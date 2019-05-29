President Cyril Ramaphosa ready to reveal his A-team

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today inform those he is appointing to his executive one by one, ending days of speculation of who will make the cut to his cabinet.

Sources around the presidency confirmed that Ramaphosa is planning to call those who have made it into his reduced executive today to give them the news of which parliamentary portfolio they will serve in.

He will thereafter announce his executive as well as details of a reconfigured and reduced ministries.

Ramaphosa gave some indication yesterday that his deputy could be David Mabuza.

"Siphelele manje," he said to Mabuza in an embrace, which loosely translates to "we are now complete".

"We are done... thank you," Mabuza responded.

The pair hugged after Mabuza was finally sworn in as a member of parliament at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria.

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in. Mabuza also hugged National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

Mabuza's swearing-in as an MP came six days after he postponed taking his oath citing wanting to clear his name first before the ANC's integrity commission, where he appeared on Friday.