Call for ANC’s Integrity Commission to probe Pravin Gordhan

A member of the ANC has filed a complaint against Former Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan with the party’s Integrity Commission.

In a letter addressed to the commission on Monday, Phaphano Phasha, an ANC member of the Brian Bunting Branch in Johannesburg, said Gordhan must be flagged as a risk to the party’s reputation and be brought before the commission.

This is owing to an adverse finding by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released on Friday, which had said Gordhan had acted "unlawfully" when he approved retirement benefits for former South African Revenue Services (SARS) deputy commissioner, Ivan Pillay.