Oupa Magashula also takes public protector to task over report

Former head of the SA Revenue Service Oupa Magashula and Freedom Under Law (FUL) are dismayed by the public protector's findings on the pension payout made to former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Magashula has now joined Pillay and minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, who have indicated they will legally challenge Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings.

At a media briefing on Friday, Mkhwebane announced she had found that Gordhan, who was minister of finance in 2010, should not have approved the early retirement with full benefits and subsequent re-employment of Pillay.

Magashula was the head of Sars at the time. He resigned in 2013.

Mkhwebane called on newly sworn in President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Gordhan for violating the constitution, and submit an implementation plan for the remedial action within 30 days.

Pieter Viljoen from Savage Jooste and Adams Attorneys, speaking on behalf of Magashula, said they had been instructed to immediately institute review proceedings against the public protector’s report and recommendations she published on Friday.