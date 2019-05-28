Gordhan asks court to set aside public protector's report on early pension payout at Sars

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has asked the court to set aside the public protector’s report which found he had acted improperly in approving former Sars senior official Ivan Pillay’s early pension payout.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended President Cyril Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against Gordhan for “violating the constitution” by using public funds to “irregularly” approve Pillay’s early retirement.

A complaint was lodged with the public protector's office in November 2016, alleging that Gordhan and former Sars commissioner Oupa Magashula had acted dishonestly with regard to public funds, which had resulted in Pillay receiving an improper advantage or being unjustifiably enriched at the expense of the taxpayer.

Mkhwebane said Pillay was not entitled to an early retirement payout.

In his court papers filed at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Gordhan wants the report to be reviewed, set aside and declared unconstitutional and irrational as she had failed to comply with her duties.

“The report is also riddled with reviewable errors. It misstates the applicable legal framework for the approval of Mr Pillay’s early retirement with full benefits. It rests its findings and remedial action on flawed logic and a misunderstanding of the facts. It also is the product of a procedurally unfair and flawed process,” Gordhan argues.