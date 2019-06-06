Here's how being a service station manager is beneficial for the business

Personal requirements

Organisational ability

Leadership qualities

Be able to communicate well and get along with people

Present a well-groomed appearance

Be objective and fair

Be able to motivate others towards a common goal and be interested in their work

Good business sense

Understand accounting procedures

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects

National Senior Certificate meeting degree requirements for a degree course

National Senior Certificate meeting diploma requirements for a diploma course

Each institution has its own entry requirements.

Because entry requirements differ from one course to another, the requirements of the specific course in which you are interested should be checked.

What to study

Degree: Some garage managers obtain managerial training from universities - RU, Monash, UWC, UNISA, UFH, UFS, NMMU, UKZN, UCT.

Diploma: Appropriate Diplomas in Management, e.g. CPUT, CUT, DUT, VUT and FET colleges. Most garage managers have been promoted into their jobs from positions with less authority.

Many managers, for example, started their careers as motor mechanics or motor salesmen. Others obtained their training and experience in some other commercial area.

Employment

Garage companies (as managers or as managing directors)

Self-employment (as owners of garages)

Getting started