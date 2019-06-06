CAREER GUIDES
Here's how being a service station manager is beneficial for the business
Garage managers hire, train, promote and terminate the services of employees in cooperation with the different sub-managers in charge of the various departments of the garage.
They supervise promotional activities such as the display of specific motor vehicles parts and accessories and are directly responsible for retaining the goodwill of the public by ensuring satisfactory service and creating and maintaining a sense of shared purpose amongst the garage staff.
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website
Personal requirements
- Organisational ability
- Leadership qualities
- Be able to communicate well and get along with people
- Present a well-groomed appearance
- Be objective and fair
- Be able to motivate others towards a common goal and be interested in their work
- Good business sense
- Understand accounting procedures
How to enter
Schooling & school subjects
- National Senior Certificate meeting degree requirements for a degree course
- National Senior Certificate meeting diploma requirements for a diploma course
Each institution has its own entry requirements.
Because entry requirements differ from one course to another, the requirements of the specific course in which you are interested should be checked.
What to study
Degree: Some garage managers obtain managerial training from universities - RU, Monash, UWC, UNISA, UFH, UFS, NMMU, UKZN, UCT.
Diploma: Appropriate Diplomas in Management, e.g. CPUT, CUT, DUT, VUT and FET colleges. Most garage managers have been promoted into their jobs from positions with less authority.
Many managers, for example, started their careers as motor mechanics or motor salesmen. Others obtained their training and experience in some other commercial area.
Employment
- Garage companies (as managers or as managing directors)
- Self-employment (as owners of garages)
Getting started
- Try to obtain vacation work at a garage
- Speak to a garage manager about this career