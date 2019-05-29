Letters

The EFF's hatred of Pravin Gordhan will cost it votes

By Readers Letter - 29 May 2019 - 11:30
Public Enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan.
I am flabbergasted by the EFF's reaction following the public protector's ruling against Pravin Gordhan, after Busisiwe Mkhwebane found him guilty of improper conduct regarding an early retirement payout to ex-Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Defending the indefensible - because of Julius Malema's hatred of the minister - is baseless and foolish.

Let me warn Malema and the rest of the EFF leadership - this is the beginning of the end of your party support. You are taking the intelligence of your members for granted.

Sam Boikanyo, Mabopane, Tshwane

