New cabinet may still fail to deliver as long as they follow same system

Capitalist governments can change their cabinets as much as they want, but the problem is that capitalism is a corrupt economic and political system, therefore, those countries remain rotten to the core.

Merely changing cabinet ministers in such a situation is like rearranging the deck chairs on the troubled Titanic.

Former minister of health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been appointed as minister of home affairs, probably because he failed to deal with maladministration at the National Health Laboratory Services.

Now Dr Zweli Mkhize and his deputy Dr Joe Phaahla should clean up the mess at NHLS.

Lindiwe Sisulu has been taken back to human settlements where she left housing corruption cases when she joined the ANC presidential contest and was subsequently moved to international relations.

She must deal with the housing corruption cases in Kagiso, Mogale City, which I informed her about before she abandoned her ministry.