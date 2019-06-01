Amajita coach Thabo Senong put on a brave face after his side’s failure to get out of the group at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland‚ insisting that he and his players learned valuable lessons from the chastening experience.

South Africa finished bottom of Group F with only one point from three matches after they lost two and drew one‚ and conceded seven goals while scoring a disappointing three.

“I think our players have learned from this experience because the future belongs to them‚ it was a platform for them to develop and I hope that they can take this experience and go further with their careers‚” Senong said after his side were dumped out of the tournament following their 1-1 draw with Portugal on Friday.

“Our group was a very tough one‚ to be honest‚ and I must say that as a coach I have personally learned a lot with every game and even from the games that we watched.

“Congratulations to Argentina and Korea who topped our group and are through to the next round and tough luck to our boys because we did not pick up the needed points.”