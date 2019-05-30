Slim hope remains for erratic Amajita

Amajita's chances of qualifying for the knockout phase of the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland are hanging by a thin thread.

This is after their 1-0 loss to South Korea on Tuesday. The defeat at the hands of the Asians was Amajita's second as they began the campaign on a back foot, losing 5-2 to Argentina in the opener last Saturday.

The Thabo Senong-coached side remain bottom of Group F, wrapping up the pool campaign against Portugal tomorrow (8.30pm SA time).

Beating Portugal could put SA in a good position to finish third, which can see them qualify for the quarterfinals as one the best four third-placed nations.

However, all this depends on group leaders Argentina, who are on six points, winning against Korea. Korea and Portugal are level on three points, with the latter occupying the third spot because of better goal difference.

Amid their struggle to deliver the goods in Poland, Senong has given an impression that their main aim of participating in the World Cup was always to nurture players.