SA under-20 coach bullish ahead of Korea World Cup showdown

Thabo Senong remains confident that his charges will see off Korea Republic in a crunch Fifa Under 20 World Cup group match on Tuesday night.

The South Africans suffered a humbling 5-2 defeat to Argentina in their opening Group D match at Tychy Stadium in Poland on Saturday and the SA Under-20 coach said Tuesday's encounter against Korea Republic would give him an indication of how far his side can progress in the competition.

“We have to remain positive‚” said Senong.

“It’s all about teaching the boys how to come back from a bad result.

“Football has a lot to of surprises and I still believe in our team.”