Panyaza Lesufi set standard for education

There's been mixed reaction to the new Gauteng cabinet announced by premier David Makhura on Wednesday.

While some have welcomed the new provincial executive as a mix of young and old, women and men who were competent, there's equally been an echo of discontent over apparent recycling of old faces.

Yet one appointment - that of former Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi to the finance portfolio - has in particular sparked considerable debate on social media and on radio talk shows.

Many have argued that Lesufi's move from the education portfolio to finance was akin to fixing what isn't broken, or a step backward.

Indeed, Lesufi has done a sterling job in education in the province by shifting the mindsets and dismantling structural impediments that made education inaccessible to the poor black majority.