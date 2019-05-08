Mbeki says winning party has huge responsibility to live up to people's expectations

Former president Thabo Mbeki has urged “whichever” party will win the elections to live up to the expectations of the electorate and address issues of poverty.

Speaking after casting his vote at the Holy Family College in Parktown, Johannesburg, Mbeki said he hoped voters would apply their minds in choosing the party of their choice.

“As I was voting I was looking at the list of the parties that are contesting [which] is a very long list. I think in order to be able to choose among all of these, would require us to apply our minds [and ask] what do these parties represent. Do they give hope. I really hope that people will apply their minds to this because the choice is very wide,” he said.

Mbeki was accompanied by Gauteng ANC deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi. The former president declined to make any calls for people to vote for the ANC, urging journalists to “respect the rules” which prevent campaigning on election day.

He told reporters that there were high expectations and a huge responsibility upon the party and the person who will lead government after the elections.