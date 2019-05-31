Mr SA finalist Ayabulela Tshotyana has eyes on big prize

For Ayabulela Tshotyana, winning Mr SA 2019 would be victory for the tenacity of the human spirit.

Having been molested as a child by a stranger and growing up to fight off unsolicited attention from older women, Tshotyana, 26, said he slipped into depression.

"I was a kid and stuff like that never leaves your mind. Older women would also 'do things' to me, and you don't think it's wrong until you're older and look back and realise that you were harassed. These things happen every day and it's not normal.

". losing my stepfather, who treated me like his own, had me ending up in counselling and I did badly at school throughout.

"But I am here after fighting those struggles. Others can't afford medication and treatment and have to deal with it 'like a man'. Others out there are told to keep quiet because it's embarrassing, and this may lead them to suicidal thoughts, so I want to encourage other men to speak out."