Mr SA finalist Ayabulela Tshotyana has eyes on big prize
For Ayabulela Tshotyana, winning Mr SA 2019 would be victory for the tenacity of the human spirit.
Having been molested as a child by a stranger and growing up to fight off unsolicited attention from older women, Tshotyana, 26, said he slipped into depression.
"I was a kid and stuff like that never leaves your mind. Older women would also 'do things' to me, and you don't think it's wrong until you're older and look back and realise that you were harassed. These things happen every day and it's not normal.
". losing my stepfather, who treated me like his own, had me ending up in counselling and I did badly at school throughout.
"But I am here after fighting those struggles. Others can't afford medication and treatment and have to deal with it 'like a man'. Others out there are told to keep quiet because it's embarrassing, and this may lead them to suicidal thoughts, so I want to encourage other men to speak out."
Things got hectic for the model action man again last year due to his working conditions. "I felt like I was being exploited, like modern-day slavery where I had a lot of work to do and was not compensated enough."
On June 8, Tshotyana will line up against 19 other hopefuls for the Mr SA sash in Cape Town.
"I'm talking about what I have experienced and I entered because I wanted to have a bigger voice and this is the right platform to raise awareness about things in society that affect us as men, and create a positive image
"I'm also concerned about challenges such as femicide, women abuse, men abuse and sexual abuse."
A public relations graduate from CPUT, Tshotyana comes from King William's Town in Eastern Cape, but lives and works in Cape Town for a digital marketing company catering for overseas clients.
"It's not what I studied for, I don't see myself in an office for the rest of my life. I want to build my brand and inspire other people," he says.
After being called "ugly" on social media when the top 20 finalists were announced last month, Tshotyana says he took it in his stride.
"I said to my friends that men are not ugly, it's the quality of pictures used. Besides, it's not about looks but the message."