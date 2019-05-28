Cabinet balancing act stumps David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura has delayed appointing his cabinet due to a battle for gender representation in the country's economic hub.

Makhura's biggest headache lies with adhering to the ANC party's policy of 60% of the executive council members (exco) being women.

Gauteng is one of the eight provinces the ANC retained after the elections and because of its premier being male is expected to field more women in the executive.

The policy was taken at a special national executive committee meeting this month that where premiers are men, most of the exco should be women.

Only the Free State and Mpumalanga have female premiers.

"The premier is still finalising consultation on the matter within the governing party. A new date will be communicated in due course," read a statement from Makhura's office.

Sowetan has learnt that Makhura has had a difficult task in appointing a cabinet dominated by women. In 2014 Makhura appointed six women and four men to make up the provincial executive.

With the appointment of former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau and former mayor of Tshwane Kgosientso Ramokgopa as members of the provincial legislature, the premier would not risk having them as backbenchers.