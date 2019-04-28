Gauteng education online applications go live on May 13

Online applications for grades 1 and 8 for year 2020 will go live on May 13, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday.

Lesufi said the process will be undertaken under new admission regulations that seek to ensure equitable access to all pupils regardless of class, race or language.

He said the new admissions are a further attempt to eliminate the spatial geography of apartheid and ensure fair, equitable access to public schools in the province.

"The department is pleased to announce that the capacity of the admissions online applications system has been increased to accommodate 50,000 simultaneous users. Parents are urged to apply online and on time. Applying on time makes it possible to obtain a space in a public school," Lesufi said, adding that the placement of pupils by the department will take place from August 27 to September 20.