Gauteng's new MECs announced

The old faces retained are Mazibuko, who has been moved to the Community Safety portfolio, a position she previously held, Public Transport and road infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo, Lebogang Maile, who will now take care of the human settlement portfolio, as well as Lesufi.

While Makhura took his time to make the announcement, Sowetan understands that Parks Tau is headed for national cabinet.

Tau is the Gauteng ANC treasurer and his appointment was expected.

The former Johannesburg mayor may be appointed deputy minister of local government

Makhura said the new MECs chosen reflect the ruling party’s "accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfill the mandate of the 6th Administration, of "Growing Gauteng Together"

"Since assuming office as Premier of Gauteng exactly a week ago and having clearly understood the new mandate given to the 6th Administration, I have given serious thought about the women and men who would constitute the new Executive Council,” Makhura said.

He said the newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work.