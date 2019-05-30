Ex-education MEC graduates to finance
Panyaza Lesufi's successful tenure at the helm of Gauteng education was the reason for his "promotion".
Gauteng premier David Makhura revealed Lesufi's promotion to the finance department as MEC during his new cabinet announcement yesterday. The new cabinet is made up of fresh faces and reshuffled old members of the executive.
The new faces unveiled are those of former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who will serve as MEC for economic development, agriculture and
environment; and Tasneem Motara, who was in parliament, will now take over as MEC for infrastructure development and property management.
Student activist Mbali Hlophe, who until now was working in the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, will be sworn in today as MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation, replacing Faith Mazibuko. Dr Bandile Masuku, who is experienced in the medical fraternity, was appointed MEC for health.
Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the current ANC deputy secretary in the province, will take over Lesufi's previous role as MEC for education. Former Sanco official Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe takes over as MEC for social development.
The old faces retained are Mazibuko, who has been moved to the community safety portfolio, a position she previously held; Jacob Mamabolo, who goes to public transport and road infrastructure; and Lebogang Maile, who will now take care of human settlements, as well as Lesufi.
Makhura said the new MECs reflected the ruling party's "accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfill the mandate of the sixth administration of 'Growing Gauteng Together'."
"Since assuming office as premier of Gauteng exactly a week ago, and having clearly understood the new mandate given to the sixth administration, I have given serious thought about the women and men who would constitute the new executive council."
He said the newly appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their duties.
The ANC Women's League (ANCWL), however, expressed concern that Makhura disobeyed the ANC national executive committee instruction to ensure his provincial executive committee comprised six women and four men. Makhura's new cabinet reflected a 50/50 parity.
The ANC NEC took a resolution to compel provinces where premiers are men to have a 60/40 deployment policy for the executive in favour of women.