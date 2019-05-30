Ex-education MEC graduates to finance

Panyaza Lesufi's successful tenure at the helm of Gauteng education was the reason for his "promotion".

Gauteng premier David Makhura revealed Lesufi's promotion to the finance department as MEC during his new cabinet announcement yesterday. The new cabinet is made up of fresh faces and reshuffled old members of the executive.

The new faces unveiled are those of former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who will serve as MEC for economic development, agriculture and

environment; and Tasneem Motara, who was in parliament, will now take over as MEC for infrastructure development and property management.

Student activist Mbali Hlophe, who until now was working in the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, will be sworn in today as MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation, replacing Faith Mazibuko. Dr Bandile Masuku, who is experienced in the medical fraternity, was appointed MEC for health.