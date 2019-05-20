Gauteng school applications fast approaching target - Lesufi

Almost 200,000 applications were processed by the Gauteng education department for grades 1 and 8 on Monday morning - double the number of applications the department received in 2018.

Online applications for 2020 officially opened on Monday and were met with mixed reactions from parents. Some deemed the process quick and easy, while others said they struggled with their applications.

By mid-morning on Monday, there were 196,000 processed applications, according to provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.