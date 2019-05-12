Gauteng's online registration for 2020 admissions postponed

Gauteng online applications for 2020 admissions have been postponed.

The opening of the online system was supposed to start on Monday. However on Sunday Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said the admissions have been postponed for May 20.

Lesufi said this follows concerns raised in the past few days by the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African (FEDSAS), Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysunie (SAOU) a union, and other SGB Associations.

"The request was to delay the opening of Grade 1 and Grade 8 School Admissions for the 2020 Academic Year," Lesufi said.

He said these stakeholders pleaded with him to delay the opening of the Online Admissions Application because the department is implementing the newly Amended Admissions Regulations and Feeder Zones for the first time.

"They believe that it is necessary to heighten greater awareness on the changes in Legislation and Admissions Processes for public benefit," Lesufi said.