Cyril Ramaphosa the right man at the right time

Every century produces men and women who, through their exceptional qualities, leave an indelible mark.

Our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is one of them. Through his efforts, the people have voted the ANC into power again.

The despair that hung over our land has been lifted, replaced by a sense of hope. It is in that spirit that I say to him: President Ramaphosa, you aren't like everyone else but you are a special individual.

You are the embodiment of pure intellect, just like Albert Einstein, who discovered, merely by thinking, that the universe was not as it seemed.

You are the conscience of our age. You are the humble servant of our people. You have the greatest positive influence on our nation.