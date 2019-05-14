Cyril Ramaphosa the right man at the right time
Every century produces men and women who, through their exceptional qualities, leave an indelible mark.
Our president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is one of them. Through his efforts, the people have voted the ANC into power again.
The despair that hung over our land has been lifted, replaced by a sense of hope. It is in that spirit that I say to him: President Ramaphosa, you aren't like everyone else but you are a special individual.
You are the embodiment of pure intellect, just like Albert Einstein, who discovered, merely by thinking, that the universe was not as it seemed.
You are the conscience of our age. You are the humble servant of our people. You have the greatest positive influence on our nation.
And the honesty and integrity with which you live your life and the fruits resulting from your dedication to truth are what makes our lives meaningful.
You are proving that patriotism, visionary wisdom plus patience are mightier than the weapons of destruction devised by humankind.
You emerged as president of the ANC during this country's darkest moments and are steering both the country and your organisation into their finest hour.
Through your exceptional leadership example, everyone sees that a person's place in the order of things is to solve as much of the puzzle as possible, for this is what makes a human human.
Now, there is a renewed confidence in the future as well as a revived faith in democracy. And through your genius, SA is once again controlling its destiny.
Abe Mokoena, Polokwane