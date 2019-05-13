It's time to walk the talk
The 2019 national and provincial elections have come and gone. It made for an entertaining last few months as 48 parties tried to win the hearts and votes of more than 26 million registered voters.
In the end, it boiled down to winning over the 65% who turned up at polling stations to cast their votes.
History will record that the ANC won the sixth consecutive general elections since 1994 - albeit with a reduced majority - and with it the right to form a government.
Now the real work, the hard work, begins for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been credited with saving his party from losing at the polls.
He will know all too well that promises were made to fight corruption but now it is time for real action, and this has to start at the highest echelons of power. Too many in the executive have a dark cloud hanging over them.
Yes, there were several commissions set up to aid the fight against corruption that has threatened to bring SA to its knees.
The president has also sought to strengthen state organs such as the revenue service and the NPA, which were rendered toothless by the state capture project.
The nation will be watching him up the ante, especially with service delivery, which has haunted successive ANC governments.
You've asked the people to send you, now don't fail them.