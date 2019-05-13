It's time to walk the talk

The 2019 national and provincial elections have come and gone. It made for an entertaining last few months as 48 parties tried to win the hearts and votes of more than 26 million registered voters.

In the end, it boiled down to winning over the 65% who turned up at polling stations to cast their votes.

History will record that the ANC won the sixth consecutive general elections since 1994 - albeit with a reduced majority - and with it the right to form a government.

Now the real work, the hard work, begins for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been credited with saving his party from losing at the polls.