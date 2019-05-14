There's nothing urgent about Trevor Manuel's defamation case, EFF tells court

Manuel chaired the selection panel that conducted interviews for the top job at Sars, but recused himself during Kieswetter’s interview. This was because Kieswetter was Sars deputy commissioner at the time Manuel was finance minister.

Arguing for the EFF, Malema and Ndlozi, advocate Kameel Premhid said there was no reason why Manuel's defamation claim should be heard urgently.

"The existence of negative perception is not enough for urgent relief. In the absence of direct harm, the court should not grant Manuel the indulgence to hear the matter now," he said.

Premhid said following the EFF's statement, Manuel issued a statement in which he rebutted everything that was said by the EFF. He said this received lots of media attention. "It demonstrates that the urgency that qualifies him to be in this court does not exist," he argued.

The court reserved judgment.

Arguing earlier in the day, Manuel's counsel Carol Steinberg told the court that if the statement by the EFF remained unchallenged, Manuel would suffer continued damage to his reputation.

"He is the longest-serving finance minister in the world. He now represents SA unofficially. He has various roles in international multilateral structures and in the private sector, where he is chairman of Old Mutual," said Steinberg.