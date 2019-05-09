Ballot box video of EFF angers ANC

The ANC in the North West has labelled EFF members as rude, violent and disrespectful people.

This was said by the provincial task team coordinator, who is also the minister of science and technology, Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane on Thursday morning.

“We are seriously worried. We are concerned about the conduct of the party agents of the EFF in voting stations.

“They have been very rude and violent in various instances and they do not have a good approach; they are disrespectful and it's unfair to our members,” she said.

Kubayi-Ngubane was responding to a video circulated on social media on Wednesday night after the closing of the voting station in Atamelang township in Delareyville.

In the video seen by Sowetan, a ballot box was resealed by party agents who claimed there was something suspect with that ballot box.

IEC chairperson Dr Tumelontle Thiba however confirmed there was no tampering on the box and that what was seen on the video was true.

IEC communication officer Kealeboga Maleshane said it happened at Phatsima Secondary School after EFF party agents suspected there was tampering of the ballot papers and followed the bakkie to the IEC station.

“They were given a tape to reseal [the box] just to satisfy themselves that there was no tampering,” she said.