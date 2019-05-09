'It's about land', says Anton Alberts as FF+ shows massive gains

With just 40% of the votes counted, the Freedom Front Plus has emerged as one of the smaller parties performing well in the 2019 general election.

In fact, with still 60% of the votes to be counted, the FF+ already has more votes than it garnered in the election five years ago.

The FF+ celebrated on Thursday afternoon when it hit the 182,000 vote mark, compared with the 165,715 votes it received in 2014. This translated to voter support of just under 3%, up from the 0.9% of 2014.

FF+ chair Anton Alberts said he believed the support was because of the party's stance on land reform.

"You must remember when the ANC talks about changing section 25 of the constitution, it means all property rights," he said.