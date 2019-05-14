DA's revamp must continue, even if Mmusi Maimane gets boot

Mmusi Maimane's political career is probably going to be the biggest casualty of last Wednesday's general election.

The DA's federal executive (Fedex) met yesterday at Nkululeko House in Bruma, Johannesburg, for the initial postmortem of the DA's worst performance at the polls since its inception.

Expect the Fedex to come out in full support of Maimane's leadership and for it to defend the manner in which he ran the DA's election campaign. But don't be fooled, the story will not end there.

In the coming weeks and months, there would be much lobbying from within the DA as well as among sympathisers who are not necessarily in the party structures for a change in leadership.

Already on social media and other public platforms, some party members and followers are blaming Maimane for a lacklustre performance that saw the party lose a significant chunk of white votes to a resurgent Freedom Front Plus.

The disappointment is understandable, especially coming from a political party that has enjoyed growth with every general and local government election.