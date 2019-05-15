Award won't break Sifiso Hlanti, Thamsanqa Mkhize bond

Even vying for the league's Defender of the Season Award won't affect the friendship between Bidvest Wits left-back Sifiso Hlanti and Cape Town City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize.

Mkhize and Hlanti, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Ricardo Nascimento, are in the running for the Absa Premiership Defender of the Season accolade.

The Bafana Bafana wing-backs forged their bond way back in 2012 when they were coming through the ranks at Golden Arrows.

"Me and ubafo [brother] come a long way. It's unbelievable that we are both nominated for the same award, but whoever wins it between us will be winning it for both of us," Hlanti told Sowetan yesterday.