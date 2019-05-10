ANC in clear lead, DA slips, EFF and FF grow: Election results taking shape

The provinces where the most votes still need to be counted are Gauteng, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal. In Gauteng 55.79% of votes have been counted, 59.84% in Limpopo and 62.31% in KwaZulu-Natal.

Counting is all but done in the Western and the Northern Cape, with 94.36% and 97.45% of votes counted. The DA is in a commanding lead in the Western Cape with 54.76% vs the ANC’s 29.18%. In the Northern Cape, the ANC is out of sight of the pack with 57.25% of the votes, followed by the DA with 25.89%.

Elections analyst Dawie Scholtz on Friday morning projected a 65% overall turnout and the following outcomes:

ANC 57.3%;

DA 20.9%;

EFF 10.4%;

IFP 3.5%, and

FF+ 2.7%.

In 2014, the ANC secured 62% of the vote, the DA 22.23% and the EFF 6.35%.

The red berets' chairperson, Dali Mpofu, tweeted overnight that he was closely watching the numbers coming in to see if the party had managed to grow its support. "Fighters in 2014 EFF received 1,169,259 votes nationally. Please let me know when we overtake that number. Thereafter even one more vote will mean not only that our base approves of our performance but that the base has grown," he said. At the latest count, the party is sitting at 1,205,322 (1.2-million).