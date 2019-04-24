Why a vote for the ANC is a vote for more of the same

A great danger that threatens any election the world over is having an unfit political party or candidate winning at the ballot.

However democratic the process may be, the undesirable outcome contaminates the good intentions of voters and drowns the country's potential.

Our northern neighbour, Zimbabwe, provides a classic example that is close to home. On Monday, July 30 2018, voters went to the ballot box with a simple question in their minds: Do they put an X next to the proverbial devil they know - with its new leader - or do they give the formidable opposition a chance to prove itself?

Overwhelmed by a false sense of security, they opted for the former. And just a few months after the election, Zanu-PF inevitably showed its true colours.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who they thought would be different from his Zanu-PF predecessor Robert Mugabe, proved to be a different side of the same coin. In this instance, the coin was the political party that liberated them but had turned to be self-serving.

A different side was the new man at the helm, trapped by the same party constraints of factionalism, corruption and maladministration that had taken firm hold of the former liberation movement.

Long before the ink dried on the oath of office that Mnangagwa signed, the police were already beating up their own citizens.